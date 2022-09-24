Khushi Kapoor steals Janhvi Kapoor's pink cotton suit set for dreamy pics, sets sibling goals. Here's what it costs

We have all stolen clothes from our siblings' closets at least once in our lifetime. After all, none of our outfits suits us quite like our sibling's clothes. Even your favourite celebrity brothers and sisters share their closets. And the latest proof is Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi's sister Khushi, who will soon debut with the Netflix film The Archies, dropped pictures of herself in a pink cotton suit set. Janhvi has earlier worn the same traditional outfit for an outing in Mumbai. If you loved the sister's suit set, keep scrolling to find out where you can get the exact look for your collection.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wear the same suit set

Recently, Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to post pictures of herself dressed in a pink embroidered cotton suit set. The 21-year-old captioned the post, "Today [heart emoji]." Janhvi Kapoor wore the same ensemble while stepping out of her gym in Mumbai back in May. The traditional outfit is from the shelves of a celebrity-favourite clothing label Mulmul, and it is a perfect pick for attending lowkey pujas at home during the festive season. Check out Khushi and Janhvi's photos below. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor turned glam princess for Kunal Rawal-wedding bash in sequin saree)

Janhvi Kapoor in the pink cotton suit set. (Instagram)

What is the price of Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's suit set?

Janhvi and Khushi's pink embroidered cotton suit set is available on the Mulmul website. It is called the Mulmul Cotton Venna Pink Kurta With Venna Pink Pant, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹16,350.

The price of the suit set Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor wore.(shopmulmul.com)

The kurta features an ombre white and pink hue, straight silhouette, intricate floral and symmetrical white embroidery, double lace cutwork on the trims, a flattering open V neckline, beads and tassel embellishments, and full-length sleeves. Pink-coloured straight-fit pants adorned with a panel of complimenting lace border completed the outfit.

Khushi and Janhvi styled the kurta set with a matching luxe organza dupatta decked with floral embroidery and lace borders. While Khushi chose open tresses, statement rings, a sleek chain, jhumkis and a pearl bracelet to accessorise the ensemble, Janhvi opted for embroidered juttis.

Which sister's look in the cotton suit set do you like the most?