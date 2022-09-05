Janhvi Kapoor elevates everyday dressing in crop tank top, denim shorts and minimal glam, we love it: See pics

Crop tops have always been a wardrobe staple for everyday dressing, be it a cosy cropped tank top or a bralette. This comfiest piece of clothing can elevate your casual look by pairing them with the right denim bottoms. And actor Janhvi Kapoor understands this style statement quite impeccably. The star is known for her cool sartorial choices and her knack for combining Gen Z trends with timeless classics. And her recent photoshoot doing all of the above is getting much love on social media. She recently dropped pictures of herself dressed in a white cropped tank top and denim shorts on Instagram and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

On Sunday evening, Janhvi took to Instagram to drop pictures of herself from a new photoshoot. The post shows the star posing barefoot in a cropped tank top and denim shorts, which she captioned, "Undone." She teamed the comfiest ensemble with minimal makeup picks and accessories, giving her fans tips on nailing everyday fashion statements. If you need some inspiration to upgrade your wardrobe with statement pieces that will help you kick back at home in style, this is it. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor turned glam princess for Kunal Rawal's wedding bash in sequin bikini blouse and saree: See pics, video)

Janhvi's pictures show her in a white tank top and denim shorts. While the sleeveless cropped top features a round neckline, short hem length displaying her tones abs, a ribbed design and a bodycon fitting, the acid-washed denim shorts come with a high-rise waist, faux pockets on the side and frayed details on the hem.

Janhvi teamed the classic white blouse and denim combination with dainty gold hoop earrings and a statement ring. In the end, Janhvi chose centre-parted open tresses with wavy ends, glossy blush pink lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara to define her lashes, dewy base, blushed cheeks, a hint of highlighter, and well-defined brows for the glam picks.

After Janhvi shared the post, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Her good friend Orhan Awatramani commented, "How..." Another user wrote, "Stunnnnning." A fan complimented the star and wrote, "Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho skta (How can someone be so beautiful)."

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor last starred in Good Luck Jerry, which released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. She has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline.