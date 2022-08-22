Janhvi Kapoor wins date-night fashion in black lace mini dress for outing with friends in Mumbai: Watch video inside

Date night dressing is all about mixing fun and comfy elements together to create a chic and effortless look that can easily turn heads with its glamour quotient. And most of your favourite Bollywood divas understand this style statement quite well, including the Gen-Z fashionista Janhvi Kapoor. The star ended her weekend on a high note as she stepped out in Mumbai last night to enjoy a date with her friends, dressed in a black lace mini dress. She scored perfect marks in the voguish fashion department with this classy look. If you love Janhvi's attire, don't forget to take tips from her personal style file.

On Sunday night, the paparazzi clicked Janhvi Kapoor leaving a restaurant after enjoying a dinner date with her friends. A paparazzi page also posted a video of the star from the occasion. Soon, it went viral on social media. The clip shows the Good Luck Jerry actor dressed in a solid black mini dress. She kept the vibe simple for the outing with the summer-ready slip ensemble paired with classic white sneakers. Keep scrolling to check out Janhvi's video from last night. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor serves sultry glamour with a 'side of trouble' in lace bustier and thigh-slit mini skirt: All pics)

Regarding the design details of Janhvi's mini dress, it features spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline showing off her decolletage, a bodycon silhouette hugging the star's enviable curves, a short silhouétte, a risqué side thigh-slit, and lace cut-outs on the neck and hem.

Janhvi teamed the outfit with a white mini shoulder bag, matching chunky sneakers with a lace-up front, dainty earrings, and sleek bracelets. In the end, Janhvi chose a half-tied hairdo, nude lip shade, and no-makeup look for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Good Luck Jerry, directed by Siddharth Sengupta and produced by Aanand L Rai. She also has several projects lined up for the future, including Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and backed by Karan Johar, is slated to release on October 7.