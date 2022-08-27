Janhvi Kapoor turned glam princess for Kunal Rawal's wedding bash in sequin bikini blouse and saree: See pics, video

Fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are all set to tie the knot on the weekend. Last night, the couple hosted a pre-wedding bash for close friends from the industry, including Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dala. Janhvi Kapoor also attended the affair and stole the spotlight as she turned glam princess in a sequinned bikini-style blouse and saree. You will definitely love her look for the festivities.

On Friday night, Janhvi Kapoor joined the Kapoor clan and other friends of Kunal And Arpita from the industry to enjoy the pre-wedding bash. The paparazzi clicked Janhvi and other stars outside the venue of the party. Janhvi looked absolutely glamorous in her bespoke ivory saree and bikini blouse set, which fits the bill for attending wedding festivities as a bridesmaid or maid-of-honour. Scroll ahead to see Janhvi's photos and videos from the occasion and how she styled the modern-ethnic ensemble. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor serves sultry glamour with a 'side of trouble' in lace bustier and thigh-slit mini skirt: All pics)

Janhvi Kapoor's sequinned saree for the occasion is from the shelves of designer Manish Malhotra's clothing label. It boasts of his signature sequin work, making it a perfect pick for a party look.

The georgette six yards comes in an ivory shade adorned with silver gota patti work on the borders and shimmering sequin embellishments in purple, light blue and silver hues. Lastly, the Good Luck Jerry actor wore it in traditional style.

Janhvi Kapoor drops a gorgeous look for the wedding bash of designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta. (Instagram)

Janhvi teamed the drape with a silk-satin bikini-styled backless blouse featuring a bow tie detail on the back, a plunging sweetheart neckline flaunting her decolletage, purple sequin embellishments, halter straps, and white contrast lining on the trims.

In the end, Janhvi chose glossy mauve lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, subtle shimmery smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, sleek black eyeliner, sharp contouring, blushed cheeks and dewy base for the glam picks. Centre-parted open tresses with curled ends, beaded dangling earrings, and a statement ring rounded it all off.

Meanwhile, Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are good friends with Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.