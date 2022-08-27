Malaika Arora wins the night at Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding bash with Arjun Kapoor in gorgeous ivory lehenga: Pics, video

Wedding bells are ringing in B-town as designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are all set to tie the knot this weekend. Good friends with new mom Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and other celebs, Kunal and Arpita, hosted a star-studded bash last night, attended by the big names of Bollywood. Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Rakul Preet Singh, and more stars attended the occasion. While the stars dressed impeccably for the affair, Malaika and Arjun won the night with their ethnic looks. We especially loved her ivory lehenga set.

On Friday night, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor arrived at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's pre-wedding bash looking gorgeous in traditional ensembles to ring the night in with friends and family. The paparazzi clicked the couple at the occasion along with many other stars. Malaika even posed for them before going inside the venue. While Malaika chose an ivory lehenga set for the festivities, Arjun accompanied her in a black embellished kurta pyjama set. Check out Malaika's pictures and video from the event. (Also Read: Malaika Arora sets mood for the weekend with oomph factor in mini blazer dress)

Malaika's lehenga for designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's pre-wedding bash is from the shelves of Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra's clothing label. It features a heavily embellished bralette featuring intricate diamantes, backless detail, shimmering beaded tassels on the borders, full-length sleeves, a plunging neckline, and sheer floral cut-outs.

Malaika teamed the cropped blouse with a matching ivory lehenga with an A-line silhouette, intricate embroidery work done all over, minimal embellishments, a floor-grazing hem, a high-rise waistline, and a layered ghera. An emerald choker necklace, a matching statement ring, a pearl necklace, and high heels rounded off the attire.

Malaika Arora at Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's pre-wedding bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Malaika styled the ethnic attire with bold makeup picks. She chose smoky eye shadow, heavy black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, sharp contouring, on-fleek brows and centre-parted open mane with soft curls.

What do you think of Malaika's look for Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's pre-wedding bash?