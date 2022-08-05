Malaika Arora sets mood for the weekend with oomph factor in 38k mini blazer dress and bold makeup: See pics

White is the trending colour of every season, and that too, for a good reason. One can never go wrong with this pristine shade. Whether you go for an ethnic look or a trendy contemporary outfit deserving of its runway moment, white hues work for all sartorial statements. And no one gets this style better than Malaika Arora. The star attended an event in Delhi, and the snippets from the occasion have created quite the stir on social media. She set the mood for a fashionable weekend with her oomph factor in a mini blazer dress and bold makeup look that deserves all your attention.

On Thursday, celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped pictures of Malaika Arora in a white mini blazer dress on her page. Tanya captioned the post, "Set the mood with oomph and glamour, and all it took was a whole lot of white." Malaika's dress is from the shelves of the clothing label Self-Portrait and will glam up your party wardrobe. If you wish to get the exact look for your collection, keep scrolling to get all the details. (Also Read: Malaika Arora is the ultimate glamour goddess in nude see-through gown for Miss India 2022: See pics, video)

Malaika's dress is available on the Self-Portrait website and is called the Metallic Boucle Tailored Mini Dress. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹38,400 (400 Pound Sterling). It is a perfect party piece and will definitely help you turn heads at the next event you attend. So, don't forget to take styling tips from the star.

The price of the blazer dress Malaika wore. (self-portrait.com)

Regarding the design details, Malaika's ensemble comes in a pleasing ivory shade. The tailored blazer dress is cut from a wool blend. It has a sleek, double-breasted silhouette, trimmed tuxedo buttons, satin notch lapel collars, cut-out on the back, full sleeves, padded shoulders, mini hem length, and a figure-accentuating fitting.

Malaika styled the mini blazer dress with minimal yet striking accessories, including pointed white high heels, statement gold rings, and patterned gold hoop earrings. For the glam picks, Malaika picked white nail paint, a sleek ponytail, black winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, on-fleek brows, sharp contouring, and a dewy base.

What do you think of Malaika's look in the ensemble?