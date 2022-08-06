Malaika Arora serves the ultimate night-out look in pink crop top and mini skirt for new sizzling pics: See inside

Making your night-out look turn into a success requires a few killer ingredients, including a party-ready ensemble, comfort mixed with elegance, and statement accessories. And no one understands this formula quite like Malaika Arora. The star rarely goes wrong with her fashion choices. Moreover, her wardrobe is full of steal-worthy pieces that deserve a special runway moment of their own. Even her most-recent look in the latest Instagram post serves fans with the ultimate night-out ensemble. We cannot help but swoon over it.

On Friday, Malaika took to her Instagram page to drop pictures from a new photoshoot and captioned the post, "FRIYAYYYYYYYY." Her ensemble in the images is from the shelves of the clothing label Alice McCall. Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani styled Malaika in the trendy fit, which deserves a place in your wardrobe. So, don't forget to take styling tips from the star. (Also Read: Malaika Arora sets mood for the weekend with oomph factor in mini blazer dress)

Malaika slipped into a blush pink blazer-styled top. It features collars in a contrasting white hue, ornate gold buttons, long sleeves, raised shoulders, cropped hem length flaunting Malaika's toned midriff, and a bodycon silhouette hugging her upper body.

A matching mini-length skirt with a high-rise waistline, front patch pockets, gold-coloured buttons, and a bodycon fitting completed Malaika's outfit for the photoshoot.

Malaika glammed up the get-up with minimal accessories, including ornate earrings matching the colour accents of the ensemble and metallic pink pointed high heel pumps. A centre-parted open hairdo with bouncy curled ends rounded off Malaika's look with the outfit.

Also Read: Malaika Arora is boss lady of airport fashion in sweatshirt, jeans and bare face

Lastly, Malaika chose subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lip shade, dewy makeup, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. Recently, the couple has made many public appearances together. In July, they even won their first award at the star-studded HT India's Most Stylish 2022 in Mumbai. They were declared the Most Stylish Couple at the event.