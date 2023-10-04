Khushi Kapoor's steal-worthy Fall look leaves Janhvi Kapoor swooning; actor calls her 'My Mysore Pak'. See pics

Khushi Kapoor travelled to Paris to attend Christian Dior's Spring-Summer 2024 show at the Paris Fashion Week. Khushi turned up her Parisian glam in a chic white mini dress and left the internet swooning over her sartorial win. Now, a new look of Khushi from Paris is getting all the love from netizens and her sister, Janhvi Kapoor. It is the perfect style pick for the Fall season and should definitely inspire your collection. Scroll through to check it out. Khushi Kapoor's steal-worthy Fall look impressed her sister Janhvi Kapoor. (Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor's steal-worthy Fall Look for Paris Outing

Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram to share pictures from an outing in Paris on Instagram. The post features photos of Khushi enjoying a stroll in the city, drinking a warm beverage in an outdoor cafe, posing on the Paris streets, a picture of the Eiffel Tower, a bathroom selfie, a click of croissants and coffee, and the streets of Paris. The outfit that captured our attention features a cropped cardigan, a mini skirt, and thigh-high boots.

Janhvi Kapoor's reaction to Khushi Kapoor's post

Janhvi Kapoor showered her baby sister, Khushi Kapoor, with love by commenting on her post. She wrote, "Princess queen fairy my laddoo my jangri my Mysore pak my bangaram." Others also dropped compliments in the comments section. Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Veer Pahariya reacted with fire, heart, and raised hand emojis. Orhan Awatramani wrote, "Litttle angel devil." A fan commented, "Obsessed."

What Khushi Kapoor wore

Coming to the design elements of Khushi Kapoor's Fall look, the cardigan she wore features a relaxed silhouette, ribbed design on the crew neck, cuffs and hem, distressed design on the borders, a cropped length, drop shoulder, and full-length sleeves. She styled it with a mini skirt featuring a high-rise waist, a checkered print in black, cream and brown shades, a pleated design, and a short hem.

Khushi wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, including gold hoop earrings, statement rings, and a dainty necklace with a charm pendant. Dark tan-coloured thigh-high boots with block heels gave a chic touch to Khushi's Fall-ready attire. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, brick lip shade, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and lightly-tousled silky long tresses for the glam picks.

