Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire flaunt love for their pets in their mehendi. See pics

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire on December 11, according to reports. The couple is busy enjoying the pre-wedding festivities and just after the lively haldi ceremony, the couple is now enjoying their mehendi festivities. Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's mehendi pictures.(Instagram)

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's mehendi

The couple's mehendi artist took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their mehendi designs. Both Aaliyah and Shane's mehendi stands out due to their unique design. The couple gave a shoutout to their pets (Cosmo & Kai) in their mehendi. Pictures show Aaliyah proudly displaying the intricate henna, featuring a dog at the center of one palm and a cat on the other. On the other hand, Shane opted for a simple design with Aaliyah’s name encased in a heart on one palm and tiny depictions of a cat and a dog on the other.

Khushi Kapoor flaunts her mehendi

The couple twinned in a sea green outfit for the ceremony. Even Aaliyah's friends, Khushi Kapoor and Muskan Chanana, who attended the ceremony among others, shared a glimpse into their mehendi designs.

Earlier, Anurag Kashyap shared a picture from his daughter's haldi ceremony. n the picture, Aaliyah was seen wrapped in Shane's arms, as their friends gathered around, all of them perfectly colour coordinated in traditional yellow attires. Aaliyah later posted a series of photos on Instagram stories having fun with Shane Gregoire in their haldi ceremony

For the unversed, Aaliyah Kashyap is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel. She met Shane on a dating app and the two have been dating for quite some time.

The couple got engaged in Mumbai last year and announced the happy news on Instagram in May 2023. Sharing snaps from the dreamy proposal in Bali, she wrote, “soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCÉ! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH)."