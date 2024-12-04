Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire kick off wedding prep; Khushi Kapoor offers sneak peek

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap have begun! She got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire in 2023. They are set to tie the knot next year. On Wednesday, Aaliyah's close friend, actor Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a picture from the pre-wedding festivities, offering a sneak peek into how the bride-to-be is preparing for her special day. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap says daughter Aaliyah's wedding budget is same as his film; check out her response) Aaliyah Kashyap was seen with Shane and her bunch of girlfriends.

Aaliyah's pre-wedding celebrations begin

In the new picture, Aaliyah is seen with girl gang in traditional attires. The photo features Khushi, Aaliyah, Shane, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali and some of their other friends. The caption read, “It has started!” Both Aaliyah and Shane's Instagram accounts were tagged in the picture as well.

Ahead of the wedding, Aaliyah enjoyed her bachelorette party last month with her besties, including Khushi Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali, and others in Thailand. Aaliyah shared a bunch of pictures from the trip, where they were seen enjoying the sunsets, sipping cocktails and clicking pictures of each other at a yacht party.

More details

Last year, Anurag had shared a hilarious announcement when he received the news of Aaliyah's engagement when he was at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his film Kennedy. “Unaware that I am calculating the number of remakes I will have to do to throw a wedding soirée, because my dearest @aaliyahkashyap and her beau , my lovely @shanegregoire threw a total curveball at us in the middle of our @festivaldecannes journey of #Kennedy by announcing their engagement,” he wrote in the caption.

Aaliyah had shared two pictures from the proposal to show off her huge diamond ring and how they kissed after she said yes in a green field. She has been dating Shane for quite some time. They had met on a dating app. She is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel.