Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire kick off wedding prep; Khushi Kapoor offers sneak peek

BySantanu Das
Dec 04, 2024 03:01 PM IST

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah is all set to get married to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Take a look at the new picture from her pre-wedding festivities.

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap have begun! She got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire in 2023. They are set to tie the knot next year. On Wednesday, Aaliyah's close friend, actor Khushi Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to share a picture from the pre-wedding festivities, offering a sneak peek into how the bride-to-be is preparing for her special day. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap says daughter Aaliyah's wedding budget is same as his film; check out her response)

Aaliyah Kashyap was seen with Shane and her bunch of girlfriends.
Aaliyah Kashyap was seen with Shane and her bunch of girlfriends.

Aaliyah's pre-wedding celebrations begin

In the new picture, Aaliyah is seen with girl gang in traditional attires. The photo features Khushi, Aaliyah, Shane, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali and some of their other friends. The caption read, “It has started!” Both Aaliyah and Shane's Instagram accounts were tagged in the picture as well.

Ahead of the wedding, Aaliyah enjoyed her bachelorette party last month with her besties, including Khushi Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali, and others in Thailand. Aaliyah shared a bunch of pictures from the trip, where they were seen enjoying the sunsets, sipping cocktails and clicking pictures of each other at a yacht party.

More details

Last year, Anurag had shared a hilarious announcement when he received the news of Aaliyah's engagement when he was at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his film Kennedy. “Unaware that I am calculating the number of remakes I will have to do to throw a wedding soirée, because my dearest @aaliyahkashyap and her beau , my lovely @shanegregoire threw a total curveball at us in the middle of our @festivaldecannes journey of #Kennedy by announcing their engagement,” he wrote in the caption.

Aaliyah had shared two pictures from the proposal to show off her huge diamond ring and how they kissed after she said yes in a green field. She has been dating Shane for quite some time. They had met on a dating app. She is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On