Anurag Kashyap says daughter Aaliyah's wedding budget is same as his film; check out her response

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. They are set to tie the knot next year. Now, during the new episode of the podcast Young Dumb and Anxious, Aaliyah was told by Anurag that her wedding budget is ‘equivalent’ to the budget he has for one movie. Aaliyah took the comment like a sport, and said he should thank god that he has no more children then. (Also read: Anurag Kashyap says he'll have to make several remakes to pay for newly-engaged daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding) Aaliyah Kashyap poses with her father, Anurag Kashyap.

What Aaliyah said

Replying to Anurag's remark about her wedding budget, Aaliyah said: “It’s okay. I am your only daughter. I feel like you can make an exception. You are lucky you don’t have more children so you don’t have to do this again and again. I am your only child so it’s one and done. So it’s fine. It's once in a lifetime thing.”

More details

When Aaliyah asked Anurag about his reaction to the fact that she is getting married, he said, “I am happy but I am also like, ‘The world has changed so much.’ I also got married when I was around your age but we were not wise as you are, as your generation is… We were not prepped for it. We were not ready for it.”

Anurag had earlier shared a hilarious announcement last year when he received the news of Aaliyah's engagement when he was at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Kennedy. “Unaware that I am calculating the number of remakes I will have to do to throw a wedding soirée, because my dearest @aaliyahkashyap and her beau , my lovely @shanegregoire threw a total curveball at us in the middle of our @festivaldecannes journey of #Kennedy by announcing their engagement,” he wrote in the caption.

Aaliyah is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel.