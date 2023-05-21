Anurag Kashyap says he'll have to make several remakes to pay for newly-engaged daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has joked that he will have to make several film remakes to throw a ‘wedding soirée’ for his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap who recently got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Anurag revealed that Aaliyah 'threw a total curveball' in the middle of his Cannes Film Festival journey. (Also Read | Aaliyah Kashyap announces engagement, shows off huge ring) Anurag Kashyap spoke about Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement.

Anurag shared a picture of himself on Instagram as he sat in a room with his friends. In the photo, he was dressed in a black shirt, matching blazer and pants. Wearing his glasses, he was seen looking at his phone. Anurag captioned the post, "@cinemakasam is pissed off saying, ‘yahan to phone chhod do (leave your phone here)!!’"

He also added, "Unaware that I am calculating the number of remakes I will have to do to throw a wedding soirée, because my dearest @aaliyahkashyap and her beau, my lovely @shanegregoire threw a total curveball at us in the middle of our @festivaldecannes journey of Kennedy by announcing their engagement (face with party horn and party hat emojis)." Reacting to the post, Aaliyah wrote, "Lol" while Sobhita Dhulipala posted a laughing emoji. Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Congratulations."

On Saturday, Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Shane and penned a note on Instagram. She also posted pictures sharing the moment of her engagement. In the photos, Aaliyah was dressed in a printed outfit as she posed in Bali, Indonesia. She flaunted her diamond ring in the first picture and kissed Shane in the last picture.

The caption read, "Soooooo this happened!!!!! To my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my fiance! You are the love of my life. Thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. Saying yes to you was the easiest thing I’ve ever done & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiancé (still can’t believe I get to call you that AAHHHH)." Anurag commented, "Congratulations" on the post.

Aaliyah is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel. Anurag is currently in France for the premiere of his film Kennedy at the Cannes Film Festival. The film stars Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles.

