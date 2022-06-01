Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap on being a 'star kid': 'I get unfair privileges in some forms'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap on Wednesday, responded to a fan on Instagram, who asked her if star kids are privileged. Replying to the fan, during anAMA (Ask Me Anything) session, Aaliyah said that she agrees that star kids do have some privileges. Aaliyah is a social media influencer and has her own YouTube channel. Also Read: Anurag Kashyap shares daughter Aaliyah's childhood pic on her 21st birthday says, 'I am now a bonafide old man'

During the AMA round on Instagram, a fan asked Aaliyah, “Do you agree that as star kids, you all get privileges, or do you have a different take on this?” Aaliyah replied, “Definitely agree with that 110%. There is a lot more privilege and the struggle that those with privilege face is nothing compared to those that aren't as privileged and that's a fact. There are a lot of people that have privileges and advantages (not just talking about star kids or Bollywood but even in other industries) that take it for granted and use that privilege as an easy way out. But in my opinion, if you acknowledge that you have the privilege and use that to work harder and prove that you deserve your place in whatever industry you are in whether it's film, business, content creation, etc. That's what matters more.”

In her next Instagram Story, she wrote, “To add to that. I personally have no interest and have never had any in being an actor or anything like that. I love content creation and that's what I want to do. But I know that despite that, being a part of the family I still get unfair privileges in some forms (news articles, followers, etc). But I want to use that advantages to work hard and prove that I deserve my place here and can stand on my own feet and talk about things that are extremely important to me like mental health amongst a lot more.”

Aaliyah is Anurag and his ex-wife, film editor Aarti Bajaj's daughter. Currently, she is in Mumbai and has recently shifted to a new house. Last year she informed her fans that she intends to drop out of Chapman University in California, where she was studying. Aaliyah also said that she wants to pursue a career in fashion marketing.

