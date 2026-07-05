Enola Holmes 3 actor Louis Partridge reacts to rumours of playing James Bond: It would be very exciting

Louis Partridge is just 23-years-old, and already he has been associated with projects like Enola Holmes franchise, Argylle (2024), Pan (2015) and Paddington 2 (2017), which have brought him global attention. While he is grateful for it, he does admit that the scrutiny that comes with it, prevents him from living his life like any other young person would.

“It definitely feels like when you are in the public eye, you are hyperconscious of things. Perhaps, you might more feel free to experiment and make mistakes if you didn’t feel like you are being watched. But you have to be courageous in this industry if you want to offer anything of value. You have to be brave and failing is a part of performing. It’s about being truthful and honest and giving something that feels real to people. It’s important to mess up and not overthink what’s going on around you,” he says.

Rumoured to be in the running to play the new James Bond, Louis Partridge gushes at the prospect of it. “I don’t have much to say about it. It definitely would be very exciting and I am a big fan of James Bond, who isn’t? Since I have seen him the first time, I have been really amazed. So let us see,” he says.