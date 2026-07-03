After Enola Holmes 3, Millie Bobby Brown has her next target set: ‘I should be the next James Bond’

At 22, Millie Bobby Brown has already played two fan favourite characters across franchises — Eleven in Stranger Things across the show's five seasons and the titular Enola Holmes in the film franchise, which recently came out with its third instalment. However, Millie Bobby Brown already has her eye set on another iconic character — James Bond .

Point out that her Enola Holmes 3 co-star Louis Partridge is rumoured to be in consideration for playing the suave British spy and she presents quite an interesting take on it. She says, "I think I should be the next James Bond, why am I not in that running? Can we get me in that running?" But she is happy for her co-star Louis Partridge. “I don't like all the competition and the speculation. All that matters is that he's my James Bond and whatever it will be, what's great is that they'll find the person for it, whoever that may be. But Tewkesbury is Louis, hands down. There's no other person that could ever play him,” she insists.