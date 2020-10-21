Netflix releases viewership numbers for Enola Holmes, Project Power, Social Dilemma but nothing can beat Extraction

hollywood

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 10:22 IST

The teen mystery film Enola Holmes is Netflix’s most watched title of the quarter, the streamer has revealed. Starring Millie Bobby Brown as the sister of Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes, the film was watched by 76 million subscribers in its first four weeks of release.

Netflix counts one ‘view’ when a member watches at least two minutes of a film or an episode of a television show, which the streamer says is “long enough to indicate the choice was intentional.”

Numbers for Charlize Theron’s The Old Guard, which released in July, were also updated from the previous estimate, pushing it to 78 million views. The biggest Netflix film remains Chris Hemsworth’s actioner Extraction, which raked in 99 million views in its first four weeks.

Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt-starrer Project Power was seen by 75 million Netflix members. Joey King’s The Kissing Booth 2 drew 66 million views, while American Murder: The Family Next Door clocked 52 million views, which Netflix says is the biggest documentary launch ever. The Social Dilemma scored 38 million views.

Here is the previous top 10:

Extraction 99 million

Bird Box 89 million

Spenser Confidential 85 million

6 Underground 83 million

Murder Mystery 73 million

The Irishman 64 million

Triple Frontier 63 million

The Wrong Missy 59 million

The Platform 56 million

The Perfect Date 48 million

The streamer also shared numbers for certain shows. The Ryan Murphy-produced Ratched was watched by 48 million members in 28 days, while the acquisition Cobra Kai was watched by 50 million members.

Follow @htshowbiz for more