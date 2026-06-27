Millie Bobby Brown wants to star in an Indian comedy film: ‘I’m funny girl'

Hollywood actor Millie Bobby Brown is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Enola Holmes 3. She will be returning to screens as the iconic young detective in the third instalment of the franchise. Since Millie dabbles in high-octane action, romance, drama, and comedy in the film, she believes she would be a perfect fit for a Hindi movie. In a recent interaction, she spoke about the possibility of starring in a Bollywood film. Millie Bobby Brown gained fame with her role in Stranger Things. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes (REUTERS)

Millie on starring in a Bollywood film Speaking to Variety India, she said, “Absolutely. I'll never say no. India is on my bucket list. I really, really want to go. I'm down for anything, really. A comedy... I'm a funny girl.”When asked if she would be open to dancing in a Hindi film, she readily agreed and even confessed, "I love to dance."

Millie on performing action in Enola Holmes Millie also spoke about performing action sequences in Enola Holmes 3. She said, "In ‘Enola Holmes 1’ and ‘Enola Holmes 2’, I did a lot of action scenes. There was a lot of physicality in my fighting. However, it took a lot for me to agree to holding a gun because there was so much about Enola's weaponry that was in her body and her strength. But yes, this time around, she does have tools and accessories in her armour. It was really fun."

About Enola Holmes The first film in the franchise, Enola Holmes, was released in 2020. It stars Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, the teenage sister of the already-famous Victorian-era detective Sherlock Holmes, while Henry Cavill plays Sherlock Holmes. The film was directed by Harry Bradbeer from a screenplay by Jack Thorne, adapted from the first novel in Nancy Springer's The Enola Holmes Mysteries series. The second instalment was released in 2022, and now the third part of the franchise is set to premiere on Netflix on July 1.