World Badminton Day 2026| Mahima Makwana on taking up the ‘OG sport’: I’d love to play a badminton player in a movie

Mahima Makwana reveals that badminton entered her life while she was following the 75 hard fitness challenge which required two workouts a day. Looking for something more engaging than a regular gym session, she decided to give the sport a shot. “I just wanted to make my second workout a lot more interesting and something I could enjoy. Everybody is going gaga over padel and pickleball, but I wanted to go back to the OG sport,” she says, adding that she has been training in badminton for about a month.

Actor Mahima Makwana may have only recently picked up badminton, but the sport has already become something she genuinely enjoys. On World Badminton Day today, the actor opens up about how a fitness challenge unexpectedly led her to rediscover one of India’s most loved sport.

Although she never had the opportunity to pursue sports seriously while growing up because she started working at a young age, the actor says badminton always reminded her of childhood. “It was one of those sports you’d see being played everywhere, even in your neighbourhood. I always wanted to try it,” she shares.

As a beginner, Makwana has also began following Indian badminton more closely. While she calls herself “a newbie,” watching stars like Chirag Shetty, alongside iconic names such as PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, has made her appreciate the game even more.

Interestingly, Makwana doesn’t believe every hobby needs to serve a professional purpose. When asked whether badminton’s demands for speed, stamina and quick decision-making would help her acting career, she says, “Some things you just have to enjoy for the sake of enjoying them. Having an ulterior motive takes away the joy of simply being present in the game.”