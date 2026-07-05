Celebrate World Badminton Day with this glow-in-the-dark version of the game

Think badminton is all about white shuttlecocks and bright indoor courts? Think again. As World Badminton Day is celebrated on July 5, a glow-in-the-dark version of the sport is lighting up courts across India. Neon badminton swaps traditional courts for UV lights, fluorescent shuttlecocks and glowing court lines.

Known as neon badminton, the game is played on UV-lit courts with fluorescent shuttlecocks, glowing court lines and illuminated rackets, turning a regular match into an immersive social experience.

The trend is already catching on in cities such as Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai, drawing players with its unique blend of sport and spectacle. Internationally, destinations including Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, the Netherlands, Germany and France have been experimenting with the concept for years. While some venues offer permanent facilities, neon badminton is most commonly experienced through special events, tournaments and private bookings.