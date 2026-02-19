Saina Nehwal says Shraddha Kapoor was her first choice for biopic, not Parineeti Chopra; take a look

Badminton star Saina Nehwal has once again addressed the ongoing buzz surrounding her 2021 biopic Saina, starring Parineeti Chopra. The film, directed by Amol Gupte, underperformed at the box office but drew attention online last month after fans noticed that Parineeti had unfollowed the athlete on Instagram. Saina Nehwal with Parineeti Chopra; Shraddha Kapoor

Saina had previously downplayed the matter, saying she didn’t know about it and assumed Parineeti had “moved on” after the film’s release. In a recent interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, she reiterated her stance, adding that she holds no grudges. “I didn’t know that she unfollowed me. Maybe she was focused on work, and once the film was done, she moved on to her next project,” she said.

‘We never became friends, but she worked very hard…’

Saina praised Parineeti’s dedication and said that while they didn’t become close friends, she admired the actor’s effort to get the details right. “Friendship requires spending a lot of time together, but there wasn’t enough time since the film had to be released quickly. We weren’t meeting every day,” she said.