England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Garth joins the party, removes Knight; AUS W keep control
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the Women's T20 World Cup final in London. Follow live score and latest updates of ENG W vs AUS W, Women's T20 World Cup Final.
- 4 Mins agoOUT! GARTH JOINS THE PARTY
- 10 Mins agoOUT! CAPSEY DEPARTS!
- 14 Mins agoGardner leaks 16 runs
- 21 Mins agoENG W - 43/2 (7)
- 28 Mins agoAUS waste a run out chance
- 34 Mins agoOUTTT!
- 40 Mins agoMolineux keeps it tight
- 45 Mins agoOUT!!!! HAMILTON STRIKES!
- 46 Mins agoENG W - 7/0 (1)
- 48 Mins agoPlaying XIs
- 52 Mins agoAustralia win the toss and opt to bowl!
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl as they take on England in the Women's T20 World Cup final at Lord's in London on Sunday. Both teams are undefeated so far in the tournament. The Aussies are the most successful team at the Women's T20 World Cup with six titles. Meanwhile, England are aiming to win their first trophy since the inaugural edition in 2009. Both sides have also met seven times in Women's T20 World Cup history. Five of those showdowns have come in knockout games, including three finals. Australia have four victories, England has two, and one game ended in a tie....Read More
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: OUT! GARTH JOINS THE PARTY
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: OUTTT! Garth also joins the party! LBW, given! England review it! Well, she has to leave, no bat involved!
A good delivery by Garth, pace taken off. Knight fails to connect and is trapped plumb in front!
Knight lbw b Garth 2 (6)
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: OUT! CAPSEY DEPARTS!
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: OUTTT! MOLINEUX ATTACKS THE STUMPS!
She sends it full and quick. Capsey tries to reverse sweep it, but ends up missing and it rattles the stumps!
Capsey b Molineux 23 (20)
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Gardner leaks 16 runs
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Gardner tosses it up, Capsey slams it to deep midwicket, to the left for a four and then its back-to-back singles. Then she slams her for a six, over wide long on. Gardner responds with a dot and then is hit for a four, cover driven for the boundary.
ENG W - 64/2 (9)
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: ENG W - 43/2 (7)
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: A Short deilvery by Wareham, Capsey tries to pull, and fails to connect. It was low and not straight at the stumps, could have been lbw otherwise.
ENG W - 43/2 (7)
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: AUS waste a run out chance
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Hamilton sends a no ball, overstepped. Free hit. She sends it slow, Capsey guides it to midwicket and takes off for a single. Its straight to Gardner, almost catches her shot at the non striker's end.
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: OUTTT!
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: OUT! A short of length delivery by Sutherland, down leg side. Wyatt-Hodge tries to filck it fine, but gloves it to Mooney, it lobs off the wicketkeeper and she recovers in dive to complete the catch!
Wyatt-Hodge c Mooney b Sutherland 8 (9)
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Molineux keeps it tight
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Wyatt-Hodge (7*) and Sciver-Brunt (7*) need to build a partnership here. 6 runs conceded in this over as Molineux keeps it tight.
ENG W - 20/1 (4)
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: OUT!!!! HAMILTON STRIKES!
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: A length delivery by Hamilton, and Jones outside edges it, taken behind the wicket! OUTT! She has to leave! AUSTRALIA GET THEIR FIRST BREAKTHROUGH!
Jones c Voll b Hamilton 6 (6)
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: ENG W - 7/0 (1)
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: The first over begins with a dot for Garth ad then she sends it short, outside off. Jones tries to cut, under edged past the stumps for a four! Then she takes a single. It ends with a dot and then back-to-back singles.
ENG W - 7/0 (1)
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Playing XIs
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: England Women: Amy Jones(w), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Danielle Gibson, Charlotte Dean, Linsey Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell
Australia Women: Georgia Voll, Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux(c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Australia win the toss and opt to bowl!
England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's Women's T20 World Cup final as England take on Australia in London. Australia won the toss and opted to bowl!