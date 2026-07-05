England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: Garth joins the party, removes Knight; AUS W keep control

Jul 05, 2026 8:59:49 PM IST

England vs Australia LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup Final: OUTTT! Garth also joins the party! LBW, given! England review it! Well, she has to leave, no bat involved!

A good delivery by Garth, pace taken off. Knight fails to connect and is trapped plumb in front!

Knight lbw b Garth 2 (6)