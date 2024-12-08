Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire celebrate haldi ceremony with family, BFF Khushi Kapoor attends event. See pics

The pre-wedding celebrations of Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, are in full swing. The Haldi ceremony was held on Sunday, December 8. The filmmaker took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture from the ceremony, where Shane and Aaliyah were seen drenched in turmeric and marigold flowers, with friends and family members. (Also read: Aaliyah Kashyap gets a perfectly pink bridal shower; Khushi Kapoor stuns in pretty dress) Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire are all smiles at their haldi ceremony.

Aaliyah Kashyap's haldi ceremony

In the picture, Aaliyah was seen wrapped in Shane's arms, as their friends gathered around, all of them perfectly colour co-ordinated in traditional yellow attires. BFF Khushi Kapoor's goofy expression right beside Aaliyah stole the show, as the actor was seen seemingly trying to sort out all the flowers. Anurag simply captioned the picture with a red heart emoticon.

Aaliyah also shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram Stories. In one of them, she stood right in front of Shane as he fed her sweets. They wore garlands, and Aaliyah stunned in cute flower-themed hair pins and rings for her special day. In another picture, Aaliyah and Shane were seen drenched in turmeric, smiling in each other's arms.

Aaliyah Kashyap via Instagram Stories.

More details

Aaliyah had previously shared pictures from her bridal shower, which was attended by her girl gang, all dressed in lavender colour outfits. Khushi shared a bunch of pictures from the special day. Aaliyah wore a long white dress with a necklace and Khushi chose an off-shoulder pink number that flaunted the tattoos on her arms.

On Monday, Anurag Kashyap had penned an emotional note about spending a special day with his daughter before her wedding. The father-daughter duo went for a movie outing to watch I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Aaliyah has been dating Shane for quite some time. They had met on a dating app. She is a social media influencer who promotes different labels through her social media accounts and creates videos on her YouTube channel.