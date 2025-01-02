Game Changer trailer: Ram Charan pulls off multiple looks in father-son saga for righteousness. Watch

Game Changer trailer: Director Shankar’s upcoming film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, seems to promise an entertaining potboiler if the trailer is anything to go by. The trailer was dropped on Thursday at an event held in Hyderabad attended by SS Rajamouli. The film marks Shankar’s foray into Telugu. (Also Read: Game Changer team clarifies why they spent ₹75 crore on 4 songs for Ram Charan, Kiara Advani film) Game Changer trailer: Ram Charan plays dual roles in the film directed by Shankar.

Game Changer trailer

The 2-minute-40-second trailer begins with Ram as an IAS officer asking people not to be greedy about their wealth but being mocked for it. However, he’s soon also seen in multiple looks, as a student and a police officer, later even dressed in a lungi. It’s hinted that his father, also played by him, was a leader and that Anjali plays his mother. Kiara plays his love interest, but the story's core is revealed later, with SJ Suryah stepping in as a corrupt Chief Minister and facing off against Ram.

The making of Game Changer

Anjali, Samuthirakani, Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil play key roles in the political action thriller headlined by Ram and Kiara. Shooting for the film commenced in 2021, but production concluded in 2024 after multiple delays. Thaman S composed music for the film shot in Hyderabad, New Zealand, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, and Chandigarh.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish's Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer is based on a story written by Karthik Subbaraj. Sai Madhav Burra was roped in for the dialogues. The film was made on a massive budget, with Shankar spending ₹75 crore on just four songs.

Clash with other Sankranthi releases

Game Changer was initially scheduled for release on Christmas 2024, but Dil Raju delayed the film’s release due to unfinished post-production work. It was later announced that the film would be released on January 10 - a date initially reserved for Ram’s father, Chiranjeevi’s film Vishwambhara.

While Vishwambhara stands postponed, Game Changer will still clash with other Sankranthi releases like Balakrishna and Bobby Deol-starrer Daaku Maharaaj and Venkatesh-starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which are releasing on January 12.

Ram’s last film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, was a massive success but Shankar’s Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh was one of the biggest box office duds. So, whether Game Changer will redeem the director remains to be seen.