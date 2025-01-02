Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Game Changer trailer: Ram Charan pulls off multiple looks in father-son saga for righteousness. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 02, 2025 06:01 PM IST

Game Changer trailer: Shankar's directorial starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will be released in theatres on January 10 for Sankranthi.

Game Changer trailer: Director Shankar’s upcoming film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles, seems to promise an entertaining potboiler if the trailer is anything to go by. The trailer was dropped on Thursday at an event held in Hyderabad attended by SS Rajamouli. The film marks Shankar’s foray into Telugu. (Also Read: Game Changer team clarifies why they spent 75 crore on 4 songs for Ram Charan, Kiara Advani film)

Game Changer trailer: Ram Charan plays dual roles in the film directed by Shankar.
Game Changer trailer: Ram Charan plays dual roles in the film directed by Shankar.

Game Changer trailer

The 2-minute-40-second trailer begins with Ram as an IAS officer asking people not to be greedy about their wealth but being mocked for it. However, he’s soon also seen in multiple looks, as a student and a police officer, later even dressed in a lungi. It’s hinted that his father, also played by him, was a leader and that Anjali plays his mother. Kiara plays his love interest, but the story's core is revealed later, with SJ Suryah stepping in as a corrupt Chief Minister and facing off against Ram.

The making of Game Changer

Anjali, Samuthirakani, Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil play key roles in the political action thriller headlined by Ram and Kiara. Shooting for the film commenced in 2021, but production concluded in 2024 after multiple delays. Thaman S composed music for the film shot in Hyderabad, New Zealand, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai, and Chandigarh.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish's Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer is based on a story written by Karthik Subbaraj. Sai Madhav Burra was roped in for the dialogues. The film was made on a massive budget, with Shankar spending 75 crore on just four songs.

Clash with other Sankranthi releases

Game Changer was initially scheduled for release on Christmas 2024, but Dil Raju delayed the film’s release due to unfinished post-production work. It was later announced that the film would be released on January 10 - a date initially reserved for Ram’s father, Chiranjeevi’s film Vishwambhara.

While Vishwambhara stands postponed, Game Changer will still clash with other Sankranthi releases like Balakrishna and Bobby Deol-starrer Daaku Maharaaj and Venkatesh-starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which are releasing on January 12.

Ram’s last film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, was a massive success but Shankar’s Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh was one of the biggest box office duds. So, whether Game Changer will redeem the director remains to be seen.

Amazon Summer Sale is...
See more
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On