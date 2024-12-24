Varun Dhawan responds to allegations that he behaved inappropriately with Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani

Varun breaks his silence

Varun addressed the issue while appearing on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast. During the conversation, he was asked if he enjoys being naughty with his female co-stars. To which, Varun said, “Chhedam-chhaadi, if it is done in a happy space, a good space, whether it is a man or a woman… I have fun with my male co-stars as well, but nobody mentions that.”

Over the years, Varun has faced criticism on social media, particularly after being seen holding Alia Bhatt's belly during a promotional event and kissing Kiara on the cheek during a magazine cover shoot.

In the interview, Varun was asked about the Kiara incident, and he responded, “I’m glad you asked me this. It was planned. Both Kiara and I posted that clip. It was for a digital cover, and they wanted some movement and action, so we planned that."

It was pointed out that Kiara looked shocked by the kiss. Varun shrugged it off by saying Kiara is a good actor, adding that it was completely planned. He shared that he would admit when things weren’t planned.

There was one incident when he playfully tried to push Kiara into a pool while promoting JugJugg Jeeyo. Kiara was heard saying, “Stop it, ya”.

Reacting to the incident, Varun said in the interview, “That I did on purpose. It was all in good fun. It wasn’t planned. That’s just my nature, I guess.”

When asked about touching Alia’s belly, Varun said he did it in fun, adding that it wasn’t flirting. He emphasised that they are friends.”

On the work front

Varun Dhawan will soon be back on the big screen in Kalees' action thriller Baby John, produced by Jawan-fame Atlee. It is slated to be released on Christmas. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav, with Salman Khan expected to make a cameo appearance.

His last release was his web series debut, Raj & DK's spy show Citadel: Honey Bunny. In the series, he was seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Next, he has Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and David Dhawan's comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in his kitty.