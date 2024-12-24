Menu Explore
Baby John advance booking: Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh film sells fewer than 50,000 tickets, earns subpar 1.46 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Dec 24, 2024 01:12 PM IST

Baby John advance booking: Kalees' action thriller, produced by Jawan-fame Atlee and starring Varun Dhawan, is all set to hit screens this Christmas Day.

Baby John advance booking: Kalees' action thriller, starring Varun Dhawan, is all set to hit cinemas this Christmas Day. The film is backed by Atlee, who scored the blockbuster Jawan last year. As per Sacnilk, Baby John has sold 50,000 tickets and earned over 2 crore by the eve of its release. (Also Read: Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Atlee seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of Baby John's release)

Baby John advance booking: Varun Dhawan's film earns ₹2 crore.
Baby John advance booking: Varun Dhawan's film earns 2 crore.

Baby John's advance booking status

In the 6,489 shows of Baby John across India, 49,557 tickets have been sold so far for its opening day. In the process, it has earned 1.46 crore so far, a disappointing fugire given the film's scale and aspirations.

Baby John has a tough act to follow after Sukumar's blockbuster Telugu action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule earlier this month. The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer continues to dominate the Indian box office across all languages. It's earned over 1,000 crore at the domestic box office within 19 days.

Varun, Atlee's past successes

Baby John also has a lot riding on it, thanks to producer Atlee's record-breaking hit crime thriller Jawan last year. The Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer earned 733.6 crore at the Indian box office across languages.

Meanwhile, Varun desperately needs a hit, as his last commercial success as a lead actor was Raj Mehta's 2022 romantic comedy Jugjugg Jeeyo. Post that, his creature comedy Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik, didn't work at the box office. His romantic drama Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was released directly on Amazon Prime Video.

His last release as a lead actor was his web series debut, Raj & DK's spy show Citadel: Honey Bunny, which was released last month on Amazon Prime Video. His next two films are Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and father David Dhawan's comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Baby John also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. It is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios.

