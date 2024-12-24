Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Atlee seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of Baby John's release

Varun Dhawan is all set to entertain the fans with his action avatar in Atlee's Baby John. Ahead of the film's release, Varun, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi, along with Atlee and his wife was seen offering prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Varun Dhawan and Atlee offering prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple.

Baby John team offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi along with Atlee have been busy promoting their highly-anticipated film, Baby John. However, the team was recently seen attending the aarti ceremony and seeking blessings of Lord Shiva at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Speaking to the media after offering prayers, Varun Dhawan stated, "It was a very good feeling offering prayers here at the temple. God is bigger than the film. I just prayed that people go and watch the movie..." as reported by ANI.

About Baby John

Baby John is set to release in cinemas on December 25. Directed by Kalees that serves as an adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri. The film stars Varun Dhawan in the titular role alongside Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Jackie Shroff will be seen playing the role of the antagonist in the film. The action thriller also marks Keerthy's Bollywood debut.

While there is a significant buzz for the film among the audience, it is set to face a tough competition from Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa 2 The Rule. Sukumar's directorial is already dominating the box office and breaking records since its release. On the other hand, according to Sacnilk, Baby John has managed to sell only 50,000 tickets so far in the advance booking, earning ₹2 crore.

Talking about Baby John, Varun Dhawan denied it to be a remake of Theri at a press event and said, "When Atlee came with this film, there was a reason behind it, and he said that we had to change a lot of the geography of the film. We have to use it as an adaptation and not really a proper remake, and I think that's what's done."