Tamannaah Bhatia and Wamiqa Gabbi dance to Baby John song Nain Matakka, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Keerthy Suresh react. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Dec 01, 2024 08:07 AM IST

Tamannaah Bhatia and Wamiqa Gabbi did the hook step of the song. They also hugged and kissed each other.

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia joined Wamiqa Gabbi as they danced to Baby John song Nain Matakka. Taking it to Instagram on Saturday, Wamiqa posted the clip, which garnered reactions from Keerthy Suresh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Also Read | Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu set dance floor ablaze with Nain Matakka moves, fans are 'obsessed’)

Wamiqa Gabbi and Tamannaah danced to Baby John's song Nain Matakka.
Wamiqa Gabbi and Tamannaah danced to Baby John's song Nain Matakka.

Tamannaah, Wamiqa dance to Nain Matakka

In the video, Tamannaah was seen in a white top under a matching jacket and denims. Wamiqa wore a cropped black top under a shirt and pants. They did the hook step of the song. The video ended with Tamannaah and Wamiqa hugging and kissing each other.

Sharing the video, Wamiqa wrote, "Bet you weren’t expecting this Nain Matakka (eyes and heart suit emojis). I love you @tamannaahspeaks (people hugging and hibiscus emojis)." The post was liked by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Earlier, she had also danced to the song with Varun Dhawan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh react to video

Reacting to the post, Keerthy Suresh said, “Wohooo I love this combo!! @tamannaahspeaks @wamiqagabbi.” "@keerthysureshofficial congratulations and you guys killed it in the song," Tamannaah said. Keerthy replied, "@tamannaahspeaks Thank youuu Tammy!!" A fan said, “Two cuties with my nain matakka.” A person wrote, “Two favs, together!”

About Nain Matakka, Baby John

Nain Matakka, from Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John, has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee. The foot-tapping number from the film features Varun Dhawan and Keerthy. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav. Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, the film is directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee. It will be released on December 25.

About Tamannaah's film

Tamannaah is currently starring in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar. The Neeraj Pandey's directorial also features Avinash Tiwary, Jimmy Shergill, Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta, and Zoya Afroz. The project is also written by Neeraj Pandey, with Vipul Rawal contributing to the screenplay. The crime drama premiered on Netflix on November 29.

