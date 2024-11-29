Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu set dance floor ablaze with Nain Matakka moves, fans are 'obsessed’

Actors Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have left fans in awe as they danced to his Baby John song Nain Matakka. A video has emerged on X (formerly Twitter) in which the duo was seen grooving during the success party of Citadel: Honey Bunny. The event, held in Mumbai, was also attended by Raj & DK, Varun's wife, Wamiqa Gabbi, Natasa Dalal, Mrunal Thakur, Saqib Saleem, Abhishek Banerjee, and Avneet Kaur. (Also Read | Citadel Honey Bunny success party: Happy Varun Dhawan dances like a baraati with Mrunal Thakur, Abhishek Bannerjee) Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu danced to Nain Matakka.

Varun and Samantha dance to Nain Matakka

In the clip, Varun was seen doing the hook step as Samantha Ruth Prabhu followed him. Both of them laughed as they kept their hands on each other's shoulders while dancing. For the event, Varun wore a blue T-shirt and white pants. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in a beige top and black trousers. An X user shared the video with the caption, "Varun and Samantha danced on Nain Matakka song, I’m obsessed."

Fans react to Varun, Samantha's dance

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "In dono ko cast karo saath me kisi movie me (Cast these two together in a movie)." "The missing thing in this couple was that we didn't get to see them dance together. It's fulfilled now. Can't express my happiness right now," wrote a person. "They make a good pair for a romantic film," said an X user. "They make a great pair. I'm watching again & again," read a tweet.

About Nain Matakka, Baby John

The song Nain Matakka has been picturised on Varun and Keerthy Suresh. The foot-tapping number has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee. The track is a perfect dance number with sizzling chemistry between Varun and Keerthy.

Baby John has been directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by Atlee. It will also star Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Baby John is touted as one of the highly anticipated action entertainers and is set to release in theatres this Christmas on December 25.

About Citadel

Varun and Samantha were recently seen together in Citadel: Honey Bunny. The action series, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global Citadel franchise. Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also starred Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikander Kher, premiered on Prime Video on November 7.