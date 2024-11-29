Citadel Honey Bunny success party: Happy Varun Dhawan dances like a baraati with Mrunal Thakur, Abhishek Bannerjee

The success party of Citadel: Honey Bunny was held in Mumbai and was attended by several celebrities. The cast members of the web series, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as well as director Raj & DK, were also present. Varun's wife, Natasa Dalal, Mrunal Thakur, Saqib Saleem, Abhishek Banerjee, and Avneet Kaur were also part of the bash. Citadel Honey Bunny success party: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Mrunal Thakur, among others, had a fun evening.

Varun dances with Mrunal, Wamiqa, Abhishek, Avneet

In a clip, Varun was seen dancing to his Baby John songs including Nain Matakka. Avneet, Wamiqa Gabbi and Zara Khan also joined him on one of the songs. Varun and Mrunal were also seen grooving to another song with fun steps. Avneet, Abhishek Banerjee and Varun also grooved to the Stree 2 song Aayi Nai.

For the event, Varun wore a blue T-shirt and white pants. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in a beige top and black trousers. She also shared a video on Instagram from the party. She captioned it, "A beautiful evening spent with the loveliest people, my heart overflowing with gratitude. (Red heart emoji) #CitadelHoneyBunny."

Varun feeds Samantha cake

In the pictures, Samantha posed with Citadel's team. Varun, Raj & DK, Saqib, Gulshan Devaiah, among others. She also shared a solo photo. The actor gave a glimpse of the special cake for the occasion. In a clip, Varun was seen feeding Samantha a piece of cake. He at first teased her and then gave her the cake.

About Citadel

Citadel: Honey Bunny, the action series written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global Citadel franchise. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Citadel: Honey Bunny, which also starred Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikander Kher, premiered on Prime Video on November 7.

Varun's next film

Varun will also be seen in Baby John, directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by Atlee. Baby John will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. Baby John is touted as one of the highly anticipated action entertainers and is set to release in theatres this Christmas on December 25.