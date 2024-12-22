Varun Dhawan reveals 'wife of a very powerful man' broke into his house, was convinced he would leave his family for her

Varun Dhawan has opened up on a scary experience he had with a woman who was catfished into believing that the actor would elope with her. The woman, whom Varun referred to as 'the wife of a very powerful man', stalked him and broke into his house, following which the actor got the police involved. (Also read: Varun Dhawan clarifies Baby John is an adaptation of Theri, not a remake) Varun Dhawan spoke about a scary experience with a fan.

Varun Dhawan on his scary experience

Speaking with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, Varun recalled how the woman entered his house without permission. “And that lady was the wife of a very powerful man. I can’t say what position… but a very powerful man, and she was being catfished. Someone was talking to her using my name. She knew everything about my house, and she thought I was going to leave my family. It became very scary.” The actor said that he had to inform the police 'female constables came in and handled it'," he said.

The actor also revealed times when fans behaved inappropriately with him in public, including once when a female fan forcibly kissed him, and he felt 'a little bit violated'. Varun also added that people have pinched his butt in public places in the past. “I feel bad for the women because I straightaway put myself in their position. If this is happening with me, it must be worse with them,” Varun added.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming projects

Varun was last seen in a lead role in the 2023 Prime Video release, Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He has since done cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Munjya, and Stree 2. The actor now has Kalees' Baby John lined up for release. The film, produced by Atlee, is a loose adaptation of his Tamil hit Theri. Baby John also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi and is slated to be released in theatres on Christmas, December 25.

In 2025, Varun will be seen in two films - Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.