Varun Dhawan wants Bollywood to reinvent: ‘Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan are not delulu’

In the interview, he also said that superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have understood how things have changed.

Varun shares his views

Varun spoke about the scene in Bollywood, stressing the need for more voices to enter the space during a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast. He shared that people in power need to reinvent.

“We will all have to go ahead. People who are in the powerful positions right now, there is an age limit, those who are doing the same thing for years. They are only at the helm. I am not sure if they recognise it but it is important to change with time. We all will have to do it or we’ll lose relevance, including me. It is difficult because you don’t want to change," he said.

He added, “The upcoming stars or the ones who are still aspiring have these circles but those who are already on that stature, they don’t have these people around them. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, they are not delulu (delusional). They are aware of what’s happening”.

Varun feels there is a need for diverse representation in the industry. He wondered why it is not happening these days, saying entering the film industry has become “a bit tough” as people have many options to explore and decide whether they want to become an actor or an influencer or go the OTT way.

On the work front

Fans will see Varun next in his upcoming film, Baby John. The action drama is directed by Kalees and marks the Hindi production debut of director Atlee of Jawan fame. Varun plays a police officer and single father, portraying a character who is not afraid to confront adversaries head-on. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff in key roles with a cameo by Salman Khan. It is slated to be released on the big screen on Christmas this year.