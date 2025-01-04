Shankar responds to Anurag Kashyap calling him ‘caterer’ for making Game Changer like Instagram Reel

S Shankar has clarified his statement after fellow filmmaker Anurag Kashyap claimed that the Game Changer helmer is catering to the audience addicted to Instagram Reels. As per The Hindu, Shankar told reporters in Chennai that he never compared his filmmaking to Instagram Reels. (Also Read: Anurag Kashyap criticizes Shankar's statement on making Game Changer for audience who like Instagram reels) S Shankar responds to Anurag Kashyap calling him a 'caterer.'

What Shankar said

“I didn’t say anything about Instagram Reels. We should convey things quickly and effectively. When we fail to do so, we allow the audience space to get distracted. The film should be engaging throughout. Editor Reuben has achieved that in Game Changer. That’s what I wanted to convey. I didn’t know (Anurag) had said this and it’s shocking. Because it came from a genuine place,” said Shankar.

“The current generation of audiences is impatient; within ten minutes, they will take out their phones and start commenting about the film on social media. They get distracted within ten minutes. So the film’s editing needs to be engaging. When you see Game Changer, you will realise it is a fast-paced film that doesn’t allow you to look here and there. Ruben has done beautiful editing in the film,” he added.

What Anurag had said

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag had said, "I was reading this statement by Shankar sir saying, ‘Today’s audience’s (attention) span has become very short. They watch Reels. So, we have kept that in mind while doing Game Changer.’ Now I don’t know what that means! We’ll only know when we see the film.”

“A lot of filmmakers are talking in this language like, ‘My film is just like Reels put together because that’s what the audience wants to watch.’ Filmmakers who, at one time for me, were like chefs for me, creating things, are becoming caterers. The moment one starts thinking in terms of what audience wants to watch, that is where the decline begins. Audience is not an organism, it is a massive sea of people. For everything, there is an audience," he added.

Game Changer is an action drama starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. It's slated to release in cinemas on January 10.