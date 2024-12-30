Pawan Kalyan breaks silence on Pushpa 2 stampede row: ‘Not fair to make Allu Arjun solely responsible’

Deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, actor Pawan Kalyan has finally spoken about the Pushpa 2 stampede case, for which Allu Arjun was arrested earlier this month on December 13. The Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks and he was released from the jail on December 14. Now, as per a report on NDTV, Pawan Kalyan was speaking to press at Mangalagiri, where he shared his thoughts on the matter. (Also read: Pawan Kalyan visibly irritated when asked about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 stampede case: ‘Go beyond cinema’) Pawan Kalyan has commented on Allu Arjun's arrest in connection to the Sandhya Theatre tragedy.

What Pawan said

Pawan said, “The law is equal for all, and I do not blame the police in such incidents, they act with public safety in mind. That said, the theater staff should have informed Allu Arjun earlier about any issues. Once he sat in the seat, they should have instructed him to vacate it if necessary. It would have been better if someone had visited the victim's family earlier on behalf of Allu Arjun. Revathi's death in this incident has deeply shocked me. They turned what was already lost into an even greater tragedy.”

'Everyone should have gone to Revathi's house…'

He added, “We should have conveyed earlier that we are all here to support the family. There should have been a sense of regret for the mistake, even if it happened without their direct involvement. There is a clear lack of humanity in this matter. Everyone should have gone to Revathi's house to offer reassurance and condolences. The people's anger stems from the absence of such a gesture. Arjun, too, feels the pain of knowing that someone lost their life because of this incident. It is not fair to make Allu Arjun solely responsible for the incident. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, in his capacity as Chief Minister, responded appropriately to the developments following the stampede. Sometimes, decisions are dictated by circumstances. In the past, even Chiranjeevi used to watch movies with his fans. Otherwise, he would wear a mask and go to the theater alone.”

A 35-year-old woman named Revathi died, and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere.

Allu Arjun, appeared virtually before a local court on Friday. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday to reveal that the bail hearing has been postponed to January 3.