Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 25: Allu Arjun film collects over 1156 crore by 4th weekend

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 25: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is nearing a month of release. According to Sacnilk, the film collected over ₹1156.85 crore net in India by its fourth weekend. (Also Read: Know all about Allu Arjun's next after Pushpa 2 with Trivikram Srinivas; actor to adopt ‘new body language, dialect’) Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 25: Sreeleela and Allu Arjun in a still from the song Kissik.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection

The website reports that Pushpa 2: The Rule brought in ₹15.5 crore net on its fourth Sunday, taking the total collection to ₹1156.85 crore net in India in 25 days. The film made ₹8.75 crore, but collections perked up by 42% on Saturday, with the film collecting ₹12.5 crore. Sunday saw even better collections.

Pushpa 2: The Rule made ₹725.8 crore in its first week, ₹264.8 crore in its second week, and ₹129.5 crore in its third. With the film’s collections dipping to single digits for the first time this Saturday, it remains to be seen if the film will continue its momentum or fizzle out despite hardly any competition in sight until Sankranthi.

What’s releasing for Sankranthi

Come January, numerous Telugu and Tamil films are lined up for release during Sankranthi. Shankar’s Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer will lead the way with a January 10 release. Bobby’s Balakrishna and Bobby Deol-starrer Daaku Maharaaj will be released on January 12. Anil Ravipudi’s Venkatesh and Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer Sankranthiki Vastunnam will be released on January 14.

Given that Pushpa 2: The Rule has so far eaten up the competition, it remains to be seen if it’ll sustain that long in the game. Mohanlal’s Barroz struggled to stay afloat after release on Christmas, so did Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. Unni Mukundan’s Marco is faring well at the box office, with the Telugu version slated for release on January 1.