Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 25: Allu Arjun film collects over 1156 crore by 4th weekend

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 29, 2024 10:12 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 25: Sukumar's Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil-starrer released in theatres on December 5.

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 25: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is nearing a month of release. According to Sacnilk, the film collected over 1156.85 crore net in India by its fourth weekend. (Also Read: Know all about Allu Arjun's next after Pushpa 2 with Trivikram Srinivas; actor to adopt ‘new body language, dialect’)

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 25: Sreeleela and Allu Arjun in a still from the song Kissik.
Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 25: Sreeleela and Allu Arjun in a still from the song Kissik.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection

The website reports that Pushpa 2: The Rule brought in 15.5 crore net on its fourth Sunday, taking the total collection to 1156.85 crore net in India in 25 days. The film made 8.75 crore, but collections perked up by 42% on Saturday, with the film collecting 12.5 crore. Sunday saw even better collections.

Pushpa 2: The Rule made 725.8 crore in its first week, 264.8 crore in its second week, and 129.5 crore in its third. With the film’s collections dipping to single digits for the first time this Saturday, it remains to be seen if the film will continue its momentum or fizzle out despite hardly any competition in sight until Sankranthi.

What’s releasing for Sankranthi

Come January, numerous Telugu and Tamil films are lined up for release during Sankranthi. Shankar’s Ram Charan and Kiara Advani-starrer Game Changer will lead the way with a January 10 release. Bobby’s Balakrishna and Bobby Deol-starrer Daaku Maharaaj will be released on January 12. Anil Ravipudi’s Venkatesh and Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer Sankranthiki Vastunnam will be released on January 14.

Given that Pushpa 2: The Rule has so far eaten up the competition, it remains to be seen if it’ll sustain that long in the game. Mohanlal’s Barroz struggled to stay afloat after release on Christmas, so did Varun Dhawan’s Baby John. Unni Mukundan’s Marco is faring well at the box office, with the Telugu version slated for release on January 1.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
