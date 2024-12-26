Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Barroz box office collection day 1: Mohanlal film gets dismal opening compared to Malaikottai Vaaliban

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 26, 2024 05:17 PM IST

Barroz box office collection day 2: Mohanlal's debut directorial collected dismal numbers on its opening day despite generating buzz.

Barroz box office collection day 1: The Malayalam-language fantasy film Barroz was released in theatres on December 25 with much ado about it being shot in 3D. It marks Mohanlal’s foray into directing, with the actor also playing the titular role. According to Sacnilk, the film is estimated to have collected 3.65 crore net in India on its opening day. (Also Read: 'I'm not that professional': Mohanlal reacts to Akshay Kumar remaking his Malayalam hits, addresses comparisons)

Barroz box office collection day 1: Mohanlal plays the titular character in the fantasy film catered to kids.
Barroz box office collection day 1: Mohanlal plays the titular character in the fantasy film catered to kids.

Barroz box office collection

The website reports that Barroz is estimated to have collected 3.65 crore net approximately on its opening day. This is a dismal number compared to what his previous release, Malaikottai Vaaliban, collected in January this year.

The previous film, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, had made 5.65 crore net in India on its opening day. But that film also saw a dip in collections due to lukewarm reviews, making 13.97 crore in its 18-day run. It had made 29.75 crore worldwide. Given Barroz’s openings, how it’ll fare in the coming days remains to be seen.

Barroz day 1 3.65 crore net
Malaikottai Vaaliban day 1 5.65 crore net

Mohanlal in acting in Hindi

Mohanlal promoted Barroz extensively before its release, and during the film’s promotion in Mumbai, he was asked if he would act in Bollywood. He replied, “I have done a couple of Hindi films also (Company, RGV Ki Aag). But now, most of my other films are dubbed into Hindi. When somebody calls me for a role I'll definitely come and work. I don't mind. I don't have a choice. As actors, we don't have a choice. Let it come. Let it happen.”

About Barroz

Barroz features Mohanlal as the titular character, with Maya Rao West, Cesar Lorente Raton, Ignacio Mateos, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Nerea Camacho, and Tuhin Menon in key roles. The film adapts Jijo Punnoose’s novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. While Mohanlal’s performance has been praised, the film has been criticised for lacking depth.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees...
See more
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On