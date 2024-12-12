'I'm not that professional': Mohanlal reacts to Akshay Kumar remaking his Malayalam hits, addresses comparisons

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has broken his silence on Akshay Kumar starring in a number of remakes of his Malayalam hits. The veteran actor threw his weight behind his Bollywood colleague and said they were essentially different films. (Also read: Mohanlal reacts to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule's success: ‘It's like a gatecrash, the wheel has to turn’) Mohanlal's Manichitrathazhu was remade as Bhool Bhulaiyaa in Hindi, starring Akshay Kumar

Mohanlal on Akshay's remakes of his films

One of the most influential Malayalam cinema stars, Mohanlal has been involved in over 300 films, including all-time hits such as Manichitrathazhu, Kireedam, Bharatham, Drishyam, and Pulimurugan. Speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Barroz, in Mumbai, Mohanlal spoke about the remakes of his films.

“Most of my films were remade into Hindi. And Akshay ji has done it. You cannot compare actors. This is totally different. Even the costume, character, body language, everything will be different. I love his films. I have seen most of the films that Priyadarshan has remade. He's a brilliant actor. He's very punctual. And he loves his profession. He's a 100% professional actor. I'm not that professional,” Mohanlal said, praising Akshay.

Akshay praises Mohanlal

Several of Akshay's biggest hits, like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Garam Masala were remakes of Mohanlal's Malayalam hits from the 90s. All of them were directed by Priyadarshan, who also helmed the originals. Akshay was present at the trailer launch of Barroz as the chief guest. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa star said he is an admirer of Mohanlal and has seen many of his films.

“Like anyone else, I am also a huge fan of Mohanlal, sir. I have seen many of his films. In your first film, you were a villain in 1980. I remember that film. And then Chitaram, which was directed by our friend Priyadarshan sahab. I have seen many such films with subtitles despite not knowing the language,” Akshay said.

About Barroz

Barroz, a 3D fantasy film based on Jijo Punnoose’s novel Barroz: Guardian of Da Gama's Treasure, marks the directorial debut of the 64-year-old actor who also stars in the movie. The film revolves around Mohanlal's ghost character guarding the secret treasure of Vasco da Gama for over 400 years. The film also features Mayo Rao West and June Vig. Santosh Sivan is the cinematographer, while the music is composed by Lydian Nadhaswaran and Mark Kilian.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirward Cinemas in association with Pen Studios, Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz, is set to release in 3D across Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages. The film is set to hit theatres on December 27.

(With PTI inputs)