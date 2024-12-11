Barroz 3D Guardian of Treasure trailer: Mohanlal envisions a grand adventure in his directorial debut. Watch

The trailer of Mohanlal's directorial debut is here! On Wednesday, the superstar unveiled the Hindi trailer of the film in the presence of Chief Guest Akshay Kumar. He also launched their coffee table book at the event, introducing Akshay Kumar to the fascinating world of Barroz. The film, which has been in production since 2021, will be released in theatres on December 27. (Also read: Pranav Mohanlal is working on a farm in Spain in exchange for food instead of acting, says mom Suchitra) Mohanlal in a still from the trailer of Barroz 3D.

About the trailer

The trailer takes audiences on an enchanting journey into the world of Barroz with stunning 3D visuals. It’s a timeless tale where the past and present intertwine, and the magic of friendship and loyalty holds the key to breaking ancient curses.

After guarding Vasco da Gama’s treasure for 400 years, Barroz says he will leave only when the true descendent of Gama owns it. Barroz stars actor Mohanlal alongside Mayo Rao West and June Vig. With Santosh Sivan’s cinematography, Barroz promises to be a visual extravaganza.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Will watch it for Mohanlal. He is always trying original subjects and pushing for new things after so many years.” A second fan commented, “For the first time frame break visuals in India. Shot entirely in 3D, kudos to Mohanlal!” A comment read, “Looks like a Hollywood production wow!” “Eagerly waiting for Mohanlal's directorial debut!” read another comment.

Jijo Punnoose wrote Barroz based on his novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. After Mohanlal and director TK Rajeev Kumar rewrote the story during the pandemic, he exited the film and forfeited credits.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirward Cinemas in association with Pen Studios, Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz, is set to release in 3D across Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada languages. The film is set to hit theaters on 27th of December in the Hindi language.