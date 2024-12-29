Menu Explore
Know all about Allu Arjun's next after Pushpa 2 with Trivikram Srinivas; actor to adopt ‘new body language, dialect’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Dec 29, 2024 02:35 PM IST

Sukumar's Pushpa films have kept Allu Arjun busy since 2020 but the actor is ready to move on to his next project with Trivikram Srinivas.

Since 2020, Allu Arjun has dedicated his life to Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise (2021) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). Despite saying yes to other projects, the actor waited for these films to complete as he couldn’t change his look. And now, the actor is ready to move on from Pushpa Raj. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan visibly irritated when asked about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 stampede case: ‘Go beyond cinema’)

Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas last worked together in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas last worked together in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Naga Vamsi about Allu Arjun’s next

Talking to M9, producer Naga Vamsi recently revealed details about Arjun’s upcoming project, his fourth film with director Trivikram Srinivas. He revealed that the actor will work on his body language and dialect before the film goes on floors in the summer of 2025.

When asked about the film, Vamsi told the publication, “We are almost done with the scripting. Once Bunny (Arjun) is free, he will meet Trivikram to prep for it. It requires him to work extensively on his body language and Telugu dialect…there’s a lot of work needs to be done. He will work on it for at least three months, and we will go on floors in the summer of next year. We think it’ll take two years to complete the film as it’ll have a lot of VFX, and we will need to build a special set for it.”

What else do we know about it

The yet-to-be-titled project is Arjun and Trivikram’s fourth film together after Julayi (2012), S/o Satyamurthy (2015) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). The film was announced in July 2023 and will be produced by Geetha Arts and Harika and Hassine Creations. The film’s announcement video text promised, “This time something bigger.” The duo’s films have only been hits in the past, so expectations are high for the project.

Recently, on an episode of Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable With NBK for Aha, Arjun said that after dedicating so many years to Pushpa, he wants to shoot for at least two films per year, irrespective of their release. The actor previously also said yes to a film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, produced by T-Series. It remains to be seen what other projects he will work on after the Pushpa films.

