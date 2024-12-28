Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 24: Allu Arjun film brings in over 1140 crore

Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 24: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule ran well at the box office. Even in its fourth week, the film registers in double digits. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹1141.35 crore net in India so far. (Also Read: Pawan Kalyan visibly irritated when asked about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 stampede case: ‘Go beyond cinema’) Pushpa 2 The Rule box office collection day 24: Allu Arjun in a still from the film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection

The website reports that Pushpa 2: The Rule collected ₹12.5 crore net on its fourth Saturday, taking the film’s total collection to ₹1141.35 crore net. In its first week, the film brought in ₹725.8 crore net. The second and third weeks saw it collect ₹264.8 crore and ₹129.5 crore. The film performs better in Hindi even in its fourth week and has crossed the ₹1700 crore mark worldwide.

Mohanlal, whose first directorial Barroz is also running in theatres, recently told PTI that success of films like Pushpa 2: The Rule is important for the film industry. He said, “To make an entertainer and bring out a big success is not an easy thing. It requires a lot of patience and many other factors. It is a magic recipe and nobody knows the formula. Pushpa and films like that are turning the wheel of the Indian film industry.”

Nitish Kumar Reddy gives a nod to Pushpa

Cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy gave a nod to Arjun’s gesture ‘thaggede le’ from the Pushpa films after scoring his maiden half-century in a test match. After the moment, the cricketer turned towards the crowd, picked up his bat and gestured Arjun’s signature move, ‘thaggede le’ (I won’t back down), much to everyone’s delight.

As promised, he completed his maiden century during the match, too. Team Pushpa congratulated him on the milestone, writing, “A WILD FIRE Knock indeed!! Congratulations on your maiden test ton #NitishKumarReddy. #Pushpa2.”