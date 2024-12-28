Varun Dhawan's Baby John shows being replaced by Hindi version of Unni Mukundan's Marco: Report

Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Baby John released in theatres on Christmas but the film has since struggled to stay afloat. Bollywood Hungama reports that the film now has another film to contend with, the Malayalam Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco. The publication reports that shows of Baby John are being replaced by Marco’s Hindi version in North India. (Also Read: Angry fans slam paparazzi for revealing Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's daughter Lara's face without their consent) Unni Mukundan in a still from the Malayalam film Marco.

Baby John to be replaced by Marco?

Marco was released in theatres on December 20 and received good reviews despite the violent content. The film performed so well that Unni wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that more than 140 shows were being added for Marco in Hindi.

The publication quoted a source telling them, “There’s a curiosity to see it (Marco) as many are claiming that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ultra-violent film Animal (2023), looks like a kiddie movie, in front of Marco because of its excessive violent scenes. Hence, there’s a demand for it, and Baby John’s shows are being replaced with that of Marco and also films like Pushpa 2 and Mufasa: The Lion King.”

Baby John also had Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule to contend with during release despite the film entering its 4th week now.

About Baby John and Marco

Marco is performing well and has collected ₹29.9 crore net in India and ₹57 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. The film will soon get a Telugu release on January 1, adding to its collection. The film is touted to be one of India’s most violent films and is directed by Haneef Adeni.

Baby John, directed by Khalees and produced by Atlee, is a remake of the Tamil film Theri. The film received criticism for not living up to expectations. According to the trade website, it has collected ₹19.65 crore net in India so far and ₹27.60 crore worldwide.