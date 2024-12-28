Angry fans slam paparazzi for revealing Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's daughter Lara's face without their consent

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning with their daughter Lara. As the actor stood near the check-in, with Natsha carrying Lara, the paparazzi stood nearby clicking pictures. After a video revealed the face of Lara, several fans of the actor slammed the paparazzi for invading their privacy and revealing the face of Lara without taking their consent. (Also read: Varun Dhawan admits he feels a ‘lot of guilt’ for not spending more time with daughter Lara amid back-to-back films) Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal became parents to daughter Lara in June this year.

Angry fans slam paparazzi

As little Lara turned her face around, a paparazzo captured her face in a video and posted on Instagram. This did not sit well with well-wishers of the actor, who has not yet revealed the face of his own daughter in public. Reacting to the video, an angry fan slammed the paparazzi and commented, “Delete this!!! Varun is always so nice to you people and u all can't respect his privacy?? If he wanted to reveal her face he would have done it himself.. he doesn't want this.. have some shame and delete.”

Another comment read, “Please don’t post this without they permission (sic).” Another fan commented, “Just cause Varun Dhawan don't have strong PR and nice to everyone you guys are taking benefit. Then people blame actors rather than media . Have some shame and delete the video please give them privacy don't do this to them.”

“This is such a gross invasion of a child’s privacy. Disgusting behaviour!!” read another comment. A fan added, “Please go google what boundaries are because you have absolutely no respect or consideration for peoples privacy. Delete! Delete!”

Varun and Natasha's daughter Lara

In June, the actor took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his baby girl. Varun captioned the post, "Our baby girl is here, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby”. He shared the first photo with his daughter on Father's Day. Varun gave a partial glimpse of his baby. He is yet to reveal her face in public.

Varun's last film was Baby John, which was released in theatres on Christmas. The film, a remake of Theri, opened to mixed reviews. It also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh and Sanya Malhotra. The actor will be seen next in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and will soon begin the schedule for dad David Dhawan's next film.