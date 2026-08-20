Akanksha Chamola is milking Gaurav Khanna's good name for views, claims Orry: ‘This girl is a real snake’

Akanksha Chamola revealed during the premiere of Lock Upp season 2 that she is getting a divorce from Gaurav Khanna. The revelation shocked many, as she revealed that this is the first time she is sharing this update about their personal life. Gaurav is currently participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, and now Orry, who is also on the show, has come out in support of the actor amid constant attacks on him by not only Akanksha but also Shagun Sharma. Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola married in 2016.

Orry supports Gaurav A post on Instagram claimed that both Akanksha and Shagun have made negative comments on Gaurav, and interestingly they are both represented by the same talent agency. Akanksha had shared that she would have preferred to see her pet dog over Gaurav in Lock Upp, while Shagun said that the actor bullied him on KKK season 15.

Orry took note of the post and commented, “She is just blackening his good name and milking his fame for her own views no one knows who she is I dint even know he was married and we shared a vanity together for a month in Capetown during KKK filming this is complete shameless behavior to test and take advantage of a good man this girl is a real snake in the grass and as for shagun I am pretty sure I bullied her more during KKK and we are still good friends it's just fun to bully her cause she gives good reactions and we needed entertainment.”