Who was Aileen Wuornos' girlfriend Tyria Moore? Where is she now? All you need to know amid Netflix's Lizzie Borden show

Moore was reportedly Wuornos' girlfriend, which has also led many to wonder where she is at present. Here's all you need to know.

The surprise appearance of Wuornos, who committed her crimes almost a century after Borden's parents were killed by an ax-wielding murderer, has sparked questions about her personal life including the relationship with Tyria Moore.

Aileen Wuornos, a serial killer executed in 2002, appeared in Netflix's Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. Wuornos was portrayed by Sarah Paulson while Borden is played by Ella Beatty in the show that premiered September 17.

Moore was in her mid-20s and was working in a Florida motel as a maid, when she met Wuornos. This was in 1986, when the serial killer would have been 30 as per reports.

They met at a gay bar called Zodiac in South Daytona, Florida. When Wuornos met Moore, the former's marriage had been annulled for a month and she'd begun to work as a prostitute. They hit it off and moved in together.

Wuornos would later describe Moore as ‘the love of my life’ as per Los Angeles Times. Meanwhile, Wuornos also said “We became lovers, and it later turned into a sister-like relationship,” speaking of Moore, as per the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Also Read | Who was Lizzie Borden? All about the shocking murder case behind Netflix's Monster Season 4

The couple faced financial struggles after Moore quit her job and Wuornos tried to support her via money from sex work. They moved from town to town, staying in trailers and motels. “The only reason I hustled so hard all those years was to support her. I did what I had to do to pay the bills, because I didn't have another choice: I'd got warrants out for my arrest,” Wuornos had said as per the Sun-Sentinel.

The serial killer added “The problem was I wasn't supporting her as richly as she wanted. She always wanted a brand-new car or a rented one. She wanted clothes, she wanted an apartment with plush furniture. 'I've got to have my things,' she would say. I brought home about $300 every two weeks, but it wears you out, constantly talking to all those men, staying up.”

Wuornos allegedly confided in Moore after the first murder but she didn't engage in the conversation and also did not want to discuss the topic, LA Times reported. However, as Wuornos went on to kill six more of her clients, Moore began to grow suspicious. She ended the relationship with Wuornos and moved back with her parents. Wuornos said of Moore “I loved her so bad. [She’s the] only reason I carried that darn gun. I wanted to make sure that I got home alive—so I’d be another day breathing with her,” as shown in Netflix's Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers.

Moore, who was raised in Cadiz, Ohio, by a middle-class family and lived with friends prior to meeting Wuornos, has denied any involvement in the crimes. She was never charged either.

Wuornos later told Moore in a phone call from jail that she would not let her go to prison. The serial killer then admitted to killing seven people. Moore later became a key witness testifying against Wuornos.

Interestingly, in Netflix's Lizzie Borden story, they explore a possible homosexual relationship between Borden and the family maid, Bridget Sullivan. As per reports, Sullivan had later said that she helped Borden during the trial, in which the latter was acquitted of her parents' murders.

Where is Tyria Moore now? Moore mostly stayed out of public light after the 1992 testimony against Wuornos. In August, that year, there was a Dateline episode titled "Damsel of Death," where both Moore and Wuornos were interviewed.

Since then, Moore has not made any public appearances or discussed the Wuornos case. A Radio Times report from 2025 noted that she is still alive and lives in Pennsylvania.