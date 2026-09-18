Ranveer Singh seeks Lord Ganesha's blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of his 2nd child's arrival, shakes hands with fans

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ranveer was seen patiently waiting for his turn as the crowd went wild after spotting him at Lalbaugcha Raja Temple. Dressed in white, the actor was seen smiling and focusing on the Ganpati idol as he waited. Later, while leaving the temple, Ranveer greeted fans and shook hands with those queued up to enter the temple. While he was interacting with fans, one of them pulled his hand tightly, and the discomfort was clearly visible on his face.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh delivered one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema with Dhurandhar: The Revenge in March this year. The actor later shared another piece of happy news, announcing that he and his wife, Deepika Padukone , are expecting their second child. Amid the celebrations, Ranveer was recently spotted seeking blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, where he warmly greeted fans gathered to see him.

As the actor reached his car, he waved to his fans before getting inside. He appeared to soak in the love as fans shouted his name excitedly, cheered for him and clicked pictures.

The internet could not stop praising Ranveer for taking the time to greet his fans. One comment read, "He gives so much importance to his fans." Another commented, "real superstar." A fan wrote, "He is so sweet."

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in 2024. In April this year, the couple confirmed that they are expecting their second child.

Ranveer Singh's success with Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, released in 2025, created a stir at the box office, collecting over ₹1,300 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, went on to achieve even greater success and became the first Bollywood film to cross ₹1,000 crore in India. The films featured Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi and others in key roles.

While Dhurandhar was described as propaganda by some critics and viewers and also faced criticism over its depiction of violence, it found a strong audience response. Dhurandhar: The Revenge went on to become one of the year's highest-grossing films, with worldwide collections of around ₹1,800 crore.

After Dhurandhar, Ranveer is now working on his next film, Pralay. Helmed by Jai Mehta, the post-apocalyptic zombie survival thriller also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role. Produced by Ananya Birla's Birla Studios, Hansal Mehta and Sahil Saigal's True Story Films, and Ranveer Singh's Maa Kasam Films, the film is currently in production and is expected to release in theatres in 2027.