'Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt are also working': Parineeti Chopra says audience no longer 'cancels mothers' as heroines
Parineeti Chopra is returning to the screen for the first time since the birth of her son with her upcoming show, Shaque.
Actor Parineeti Chopra is set to return to work full-time with her upcoming show Shaque, her first since the birth of her baby boy last October. At the film's trailer launch event in Mumbai on Thursday, the actor credited the film industry and audiences for allowing actors to continue pursuing their careers after becoming parents.
In October, Parineeti, 37, welcomed her first child with her politician husband Raghav Chadha. The Netflix show Shaque marks her return to acting and her OTT series debut.
‘Audience no longer cancelling mothers’
Talking about her return after motherhood, Parineeti told reporters at the trailer launch. “I don't think I've had a single conversation with a maker, director or writer who has mentioned motherhood to me. I don't remember anybody saying, 'Now, that you're a mom, this is what we're offering you' and that lack of association is the win. I would hate to stop working just because I became a mom. It's a two-way relationship; I have to be offered work, and I would be sad to lose work because I've done such a beautiful thing in producing a baby,” she said.
The actor credited the audience for being more accepting and is no longer ‘cancelling mothers’. She added, “The audience is not cancelling mothers, and hence writers, directors and actors are able to make content. This business is not solitary; it is supply and demand with the audience. I'm glad the industry is changing and that the audience has made all this possible. So, it is all lovely and positive.”
Alia, Deepika, and Priyanka are also working
Parineeti hailed fellow actors Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and her cousin Priyanka Chopra for continuing to work after embracing motherhood. She said that this normalises the new trend. “It is sad that one generation had to pay that price because maybe that audience was not excited to see mothers; I fail to understand that, but that was the reality at some time. I'm so glad that our generation, including Alia (Bhatt), me, Deepika (Padukone), my own sister (Priyanka Chopra), who is working in the West, and all of us are able to be mothers, and we are doing the same quality of work. In fact, I think we are doing better work now,” she added.
Parineeti's last film was Imtiaz Ali's 2024 biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, which starred Diljit Dosanjh in the titular role.
All about Shaque
Shaque is a mystery thriller created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra. It stars Parineeti as a mother in search of her missing child. Shaque also stars Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary, and Sumeet Vyas. It will premiere on Netflix on September 24.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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