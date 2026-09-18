Anjali Arora isn't sad about being trolled for playing Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha: ‘Not ashamed of dancing’
Anjali Arora addressed criticism around her casting as Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha and urged audience to keep her personal life separate from acting.
Before Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, another film adaptation of the epic, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha, is set to release in theatres. Content creator Anjali Arora plays Sita in the film, but her casting has drawn criticism, with some questioning the makers' decision to cast her. At the film's trailer launch on Thursday, Anjali addressed the backlash and urged audiences to watch the film while keeping her personal life aside.
Anjali Arora reacts to criticism around her casting as Sita
When asked if being trolled for playing Sita affected her, Anjali said, “No, I didn’t feel sad about it because we are public figures, and we have given the public the right to judge us. So, it is their wish to judge us positively or negatively. Everyone has the authority to like it or not like it. People are trolling me that I used to dance, so how can I play the role of Mata Sita? Everyone dances; which actor doesn’t dance? I love to dance; it is my hobby. I am not ashamed of it.”
She added, “We are actors; whatever character is offered to us, we will portray it by giving our 100 per cent. Once it comes out in front of the public, it is their decision the way they want to look at it. I have played the role of Sita Maa, and now, after watching the trailer, did you feel that she is the same Anjali whom we see on social media? My only aim is that when the audience watches the movie, they keep my personal life and personality aside.”
Anjali rose to fame with her dance reel on the trending song Kacha Badam. She later participated in Lock Upp and has also featured in several music videos. However, her casting as Sita in Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha has sparked criticism online, with some users arguing that her social media persona does not fit their perception of a revered mythological character.
About Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha
Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is an upcoming mythological film based on the timeless epic Ramayana. Directed by Abhishek Singh, the film stars Dev Sharma as Lord Rama, Anjali Arora as Sita, Rajniesh Duggal as Ravan, Sheel Verma as Lakshman, and Nirbhay Wadhwa as Hanuman.
Produced by Prakash Mahobiya and Sanjay Bundela under the banner of Mahobiya Films, Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha is set to release in cinemas across India on September 25 in Hindi and Chhattisgarhi. The film is arriving ahead of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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