Why was Kim Kardashian hospitalized? Reality star reveals esophagitis diagnosis amid dad's cancer history
In a new trailer for The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reveals she was hospitalized with esophagitis.
Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was hospitalized after being diagnosed with esophagitis, a condition that causes inflammation of the esophagus. In the trailer for the upcoming season of Hulu's The Kardashians, the reality star discussed her health scare and the emotional connection it has to her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.
Robert Kardashian Sr. died of esophageal cancer in 2003 when he was 59 years old.
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Why was Kim Kardashian hospitalized?
In the trailer, Kardashian was seen lying in a hospital bed wearing a gown. She said, “I have something called esophagitis.”
A producer then asked, “Didn’t your father... isn’t it what he died of?” The moment visibly affected the Kardashian family. Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, became emotional and said, “It makes me want to cry."
The trailer does not show what led to her hospitalization or provide details about her treatment. However, Kim is seen crying in another clip of the trailer.
In the years following Robert's unexpected death, his daughters have spoken out about the sickness. In 2019, Kim, Kris, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family helped inaugurate the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health in Los Angeles.
“I have friends that I have referred to the Robert G. Kardashian Center, and it has saved their lives,” Kim had said at the fifth anniversary of the center in 2024.
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What is esophagitis and is it linked to cancer?
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, esophagitis is inflammation or irritation of the esophagus, the tube connecting the throat to the stomach. Common causes include acid reflux, infections, allergies and certain medications. Symptoms may include difficulty swallowing, painful swallowing, chest pain and heartburn.
Medical experts note that untreated chronic inflammation can sometimes progress to Barrett's esophagus, a condition in which the lining of the esophagus changes after prolonged acid exposure. Barrett's esophagus is associated with a higher risk of developing esophageal cancer. However, according to Cleveland Clinic, most people with esophagitis do not develop cancer.
Robert Kardashian Sr. was a prominent attorney best known for his role in the O.J. Simpson trial. He died in September 2003 at age 59 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer only weeks earlier.
She revisited the topic during a 2025 episode of The Kardashians and spoke about the Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health.
Kim said, “We weren't able to save his life with this new technology and with access to these doctors, but now we can help save other people's lives.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More
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