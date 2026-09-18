Why was Kim Kardashian hospitalized? Reality star reveals esophagitis diagnosis amid dad's cancer history

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was hospitalized after being diagnosed with esophagitis, a condition that causes inflammation of the esophagus. In the trailer for the upcoming season of Hulu's The Kardashians, the reality star discussed her health scare and the emotional connection it has to her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr. In a new trailer for The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian reveals she was hospitalized with esophagitis (REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo)

Robert Kardashian Sr. died of esophageal cancer in 2003 when he was 59 years old.

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Why was Kim Kardashian hospitalized? In the trailer, Kardashian was seen lying in a hospital bed wearing a gown. She said, “I have something called esophagitis.”

A producer then asked, “Didn’t your father... isn’t it what he died of?” The moment visibly affected the Kardashian family. Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, became emotional and said, “It makes me want to cry."

The trailer does not show what led to her hospitalization or provide details about her treatment. However, Kim is seen crying in another clip of the trailer.

In the years following Robert's unexpected death, his daughters have spoken out about the sickness. In 2019, Kim, Kris, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family helped inaugurate the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health in Los Angeles.

“I have friends that I have referred to the Robert G. Kardashian Center, and it has saved their lives,” Kim had said at the fifth anniversary of the center in 2024.

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What is esophagitis and is it linked to cancer? According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, esophagitis is inflammation or irritation of the esophagus, the tube connecting the throat to the stomach. Common causes include acid reflux, infections, allergies and certain medications. Symptoms may include difficulty swallowing, painful swallowing, chest pain and heartburn.

Medical experts note that untreated chronic inflammation can sometimes progress to Barrett's esophagus, a condition in which the lining of the esophagus changes after prolonged acid exposure. Barrett's esophagus is associated with a higher risk of developing esophageal cancer. However, according to Cleveland Clinic, most people with esophagitis do not develop cancer.

Robert Kardashian Sr. was a prominent attorney best known for his role in the O.J. Simpson trial. He died in September 2003 at age 59 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer only weeks earlier.

She revisited the topic during a 2025 episode of The Kardashians and spoke about the Robert G. Kardashian Center for Esophageal Health.

Kim said, “We weren't able to save his life with this new technology and with access to these doctors, but now we can help save other people's lives.”