Ranveer Singh joins Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, pledges education support for 1000 girls on PM Narendra Modi’s birthday

Speaking to News18 during his visit, Ranveer Singh said he was happy to be at Lalbaugcha Raja and seek Bappa’s blessings. Reflecting on the past year, the actor said it had been filled with happiness for him and his family. He added that the visit was his way of thanking Bappa and seeking his blessings for the journey ahead.

The actor also used the occasion to speak about the happiness his family has experienced over the past year and shared a pledge to support the education of 1,000 girls through the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Ranveer Singh marked Ganesh Chaturthi with a visit to Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, where he offered prayers and sought blessings for the journey ahead. The actor, who had earlier attended the festivities at the Ambani residence, visited the famous pandal on Thursday dressed in a simple white kurta. His visit came at an important time for Ranveer and his family, with wife Deepika Padukone expected to welcome their second child this month.

“It feels wonderful to be here. By Bappa's grace, the past year has been filled with happiness for both me and my family. So, we have come here to seek His darshan, to express our gratitude, and to receive His blessings for the journey ahead—for the journey of life,” the actor said.

Ranveer Singh pledges to support education for 1,000 girls Ranveer also marked Ganesh Chaturthi with a social pledge, announcing that he would support the education of 1,000 girls through the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. The actor made the announcement on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

“On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and the birthday of our respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, I pledge to support the education of 1,000 daughters by joining the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. I hope that this pleases Bappa and that His blessings remain with us always,” he added.