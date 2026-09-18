Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as KBC 18 contestant recalls surviving in-laws’ attempt to burn her: ‘They wanted dowry’
Amitabh Bachchan expressed deep empathy for a contestant's traumatic domestic violence story on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan was left visibly emotional after hearing a contestant’s harrowing account of domestic violence on the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. Kapila Taneja, a contestant from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, opened up about surviving an attempt by her in-laws to set her on fire and revealed that she has been separated from her daughter for 24 years.
Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional listening about Kapila's story
During the episode, Kapila revealed, "Sasural mein mujhe jalane ki koshish ki thi (My in-laws tried to set me on fire). I had a love marriage, and it was intercaste too. They wanted dowry, but because of me it couldn't happen. As long as my mother-in-law was away from home, things were fine. But as soon as she returned, the harassment increased, and so did the taunts. Phir aakhir kaar unhone pura intezaam kar liya aur miti tel daalke mombati laga dii (Eventually, they made all the arrangements and poured kerosene on me before setting me on fire with a candle). It was winter, so my saree’s pallu and sweater had stuck to my body. Somehow, I managed to remove them and immersed myself in a water tank. I was then taken to the hospital."
Amitabh Bachchan was visibly moved by her account and said, "To say that an injustice has been done would be an understatement. We can only pray that no woman ever has to endure such circumstances or go through an ordeal like this."
Kapila also revealed that she has a daughter whom she last saw when she was in hospital. She said that she has neither seen her daughter nor heard her voice in the last 24 years. According to Kapila, her husband and in-laws have not allowed her to meet her daughter. She then requested Amitabh Bachchan to give a few words of blessing to her daughter.
The host replied, "I am not in a position to bless her, but through this programme, she must be getting in touch with us somehow. So, I would only say this: please don’t be alone; your mother is alive and is here. For a child, the most precious, important and meaningful word is ‘mother’. When you say ‘mother’, you will realise the place a mother holds in society. Just say ‘mother’ once, and your mother will reach out to you."
Kapila managed to win ₹7.5 lakh, along with an additional bonus of ₹90,000, after choosing not to exchange the money she won in ‘Super Sandook’ for a lifeline. She eventually quit the game at the 12th question.
About Kaun Banega Crorepati 18
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premiered on August 10 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV, with episodes airing from Monday to Friday. The new season explores the idea that in an age where knowledge is universally accessible, the competitive advantage lies in the ability to interpret, connect and apply it. Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta appeared in the premiere episode to promote their film Batwara 1947.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.