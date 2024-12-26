India's most violent film caused viewers to throw up in theatre, beat Pushpa 2 at box office; it's not Animal, Kill, KGF

When Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was released in theatres a little over a year ago, it was proclaimed India's most violent film. The amount of gore, blood, and gratuitous violence it had shocked many Indian viewers. Lakshya-starrer Kill tried to top that as fans of both films wondered if anything could take it even a notch higher. And now, a film has managed that, at least in the eyes of the viewers. A new Malayalam film is being touted as India's most violent ever, with reports of viewers throwing up in theatres due to the gore. (Also read: Nikhil Bhat on Kill being dubbed as ‘India's most violent movie ever’: We are not glorifying violence in any way) A still from Marco, India's most violent film.

India's most violent film

Marco, the new Malayalam action thriller starring Unni Mukundan, has been talked about for its hyperviolence. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the revenge saga also stars Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, and Kabir Duhan Singh. After the initial screenings, many viewers remarked that the film had much more blood and gore than even gorefests like Animal, Kill, or the KGF franchise. Manorama reported a viewer saying, “The woman who sat next to me threw up on my shirt as she couldn’t bear the violent scenes on screen.”

The film was particularly called out for scenes involving graphic violence against children, something that has not been shown explicitly in Indian cinema quite often. The film has been compared to international actioners like John Wick and Sin City in its tone.

Marco box office collection

Marco was released in theatres on December 20 and has been a runaway success at the box office. It has earned ₹25 crore net in India in its first six days and has inched towards ₹50 crore worldwide. During this time, Marco has earned ₹25.25 crore gross in Kerala alone, more than what Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has managed in the state in over three weeks. This is a huge achievement for the film, made on a budget of just ₹30 crore. Marco is already the highest-grossing adult-rated Malayalam film ever, and is now fighting a tough fight against superstar Mohanlal's Barroz at the box office.